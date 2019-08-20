Dundee FC launch investigation after bed frame found on top of pie kiosk leaving fans baffled

Scottish football can be a weird and wonderful world… but even by those standards Dens Park served up a particularly peculiar sight on Sunday.

As Aberdeen fans queued for their half-time refreshments in the Bob Shankly Stand during the weekend Betfred Cup game against Dundee, they were surprised to see a large bed frame and a number of black rubbish bags on the roof of the pie stall.

The club launched an investigation into the bizarre incident and claimed it had been an error by stadium staff.

A picture of the bed frame has since gone viral after it was uploaded to the popular social media page “Scottish Away Days”.

The post, uploaded shortly after the match, read: “Still trying to figure out why Dundee have rubbish bags and a bed frame on top of the pie kiosk?”

A club spokesman confirmed the items have since been removed.

In a statement, he said: “The club has investigated this situation and is more than satisfied there was no hygiene issue.

“The items should not have been stored here and have now been removed.”

Many supporters from across Scotland had commented on the popular football page and mocked the weird discovery.

Some had questioned whether Dundee had started their move to the planned new 15,000-capacity arena at Camperdown Park.

One said: “Hospitality is looking good at Dens.”

Another added: “Health and safety at its finest.”

It turned out to be a disappointing day for the home side as Aberdeen came back from 1-0 down to beat James McPake’s men 2-1 after extra-time.

Goals from Andrew Considine and Sam Cosgrove cancelled out a Danny Johnson penalty to ensure Aberdeen’s progress to the quarter-finals.