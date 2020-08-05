Dundee wish Kane Hemmings ‘all the best’ as Dark Blues confirm striker’s departure from Dens Park

Kane Hemmings has quit Dundee by mutual consent after making a dramatic U-turn on his future.

The 29-year-old was initially the only member of the Dee squad who failed to agree a wage cut last month amid the financial pressures of the Covid-19 crisis.

However, Hemmings, whose contract ran until 2022, later indicated that he would be willing take a temporary salary reduction, sparking hopes that he could still have a part to play in Dundee’s promotion push next season.

But Dee chiefs were left stunned when Hemmings – currently on holiday in Ibiza – informed them that he had changed his mind and requested his release for personal reasons.

The Dark Blues said: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that Kane Hemmings has today left the club by mutual consent.

“Kane re-joined the club in the summer of 2019 and scored 10 goals throughout the 2019/20 season.

“We would like to thank Kane for his efforts while at Dens and wish him all the best for the future.”

Dens Park boss James McPake is already eyeing potential replacements for the ex-Rangers and Cowdenbeath star.

He is likely to return to English football where he has previously turned out for Oxford United, Notts County, Barnsley and Mansfield.

Burton Albion, who have already raided the SPFL to sign Steven Lawless from Livingston, are known to be interested in Hemmings and recently had a loan bid for the hitman kicked out by Dundee.

Hemmings only returned to Tayside last summer and scored 10 goals in 26 outings during his second spell with the Dee, having previously found the net 28 times for the club in the 2015/16 campaign.