Kane Hemmings has quit Dundee by mutual consent after making U-turn on his future

Kane Hemmings has quit Dundee by mutual consent after making a dramatic U-turn on his future.

The 29-year-old was initially the only member of the Dee squad who failed to agree a wage cut last month amid the financial pressures of the Covid-19 crisis.

However, Hemmings, whose contract ran until 2022, later indicated that he would be willing take a temporary salary reduction, sparking hopes that he could still have a part to play in Dundee’s promotion push next season.

But Dundee chiefs were left stunned 48 hours later when Hemmings – currently on holiday in Ibiza – informed them that he had changed his mind and requested his release for personal reasons.

Hemmings’ departure will be confirmed imminently, with Dens Park boss James McPake already eyeing potential replacements for the ex-Rangers and Cowdenbeath star.

He is likely to return to English football where he has previously turned out for Oxford United, Notts County, Barnsley and Mansfield.

Burton Albion, who have already raided the SPFL to sign Steven Lawless from Livingston, are known to be interested in Hemmings and recently had a loan bid for the hitman kicked out by Dundee.

Hemmings only returned to Tayside last summer and scored 10 goals in 26 outings during his second spell with the Dee, having previously found the net 28 times for the club in the 2015/16 campaign.