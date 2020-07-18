Dundee starlets Josh Mulligan and Luke Strachan will be ready to fight for first-team places following loan spells, says James McPake

James McPake reckons Dundee starlets Josh Mulligan and Luke Strachan will be ready to fight for a first-team berth following formative loan stints in League Two.

The Dens Park boss believes the talented teenagers will return to the club far more battle-hardened after very different experiences on loan.

Scotland youth international Mulligan played 11 times for Paul Hartley’s Cove Rangers and the 17-year-old ended the campaign as a title-winner.

In contrast, 19-year-old Strachan joined Brechin in February and, although his stint at Glebe Park was fleeting, he got experience of being at a club fighting for its life at the bottom of the league.

They both want to kick on and push for regular football at Dundee this season and can draw inspiration from McPake’s willingness to regularly field Fin Robertson, 17, and give a debut to fellow kid Lyall Cameron.

McPake said: “Josh Mulligan went out and won a league title with Cove Rangers and Luke Strachan went out to Brechin and played proper football there.

“Luke will have experienced that pressure to battle at the bottom of the league and the pressure of fighting for survival.

“Josh didn’t play as often as he would have liked but even that is a learning curve – he’s seen how much of a challenge it is to fight for his place in a senior dressing room.

“The standards required to get in a very good Cove side are sky-high and he’ll bring that back to Dundee.

“Those loan moves will be invaluable to them as they learn their trade and I’ve no doubt they’ll come back better players.”