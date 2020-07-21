Former Dundee captain Josh Meekings aiming for a crack at English football as he ponders next move following Dens Park exit

Former Dundee captain Josh Meekings is aiming for a crack at English football as he ponders his next move after leaving Dens Park.

The centre-back departed the Dark Blues at the end of his contract last month after turning down an extension on reduced terms due to the coronavirus shutdown.

The 27-year-old insists he had “every intention of staying” in normal circumstances however is looking forward to his next career move, one he admits is crucial

“The next decision will be a big one and it is definitely one I want to get right,” he told Suffolk Free Press.

“I have had a few bad injuries. The season before last I had my hip surgery and missed the whole year, but last season I was fully fit for the whole season.

“I got a run of games which was good and the next thing is I just need to maintain that myself and stay ready for whatever challenge is next.”

Though he’s open to joining another side on these shores, the challenge for the Scottish Cup winner could be his first senior club in his home country.

“I will not rule out anything north of the border. I would love an opportunity in England, of course, I have always said that,” he said.

“When I first went up there at the start I was always of the mindset that I would like to have an opportunity in England just to see how I would go and what I could do.”

Meekings’ decision to leave Dundee centred on his young family and, despite some online criticism surrounding his departure, he thanked the club’s fans for messages of support.

“Unfortunately it is part of social media nowadays. I’ve always said it gives people a license to write what they want behind a screen,” he said of negative comments.

“A lot of the fans have been positive and have been thankful and thoughtful with their comments afterwards as they understand the time that we are in. They have wished me well and I wish Dundee all the best for the future.

“I thank the fans for their support over the last few seasons and I was honoured to be the captain of the club.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to have to make but it was one I had to do purely on the decision of my family and that is the way that things have to be now.”

He added: “I had every intention of staying had it been slightly different. But with the club having to make cuts – they have let go of Jimmy Nicholl the assistant manager, Cammy McDermid the sports scientist – there is cuts being made and I can completely understand that.

“The football club needs to survive and Dundee put themselves first in looking after themselves which is completely respectful in the same way as I need to put my family first when it comes to making the decision about my life and our lives.

“I think that anyone who thinks about it properly will understand and respect the decision I’ve made. Of course, some people may not like it because I am leaving.”