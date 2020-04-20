Dundee star Jordon Forster opens up on being apart from his son during lockdown and taking classes to get the right qualifications

The coronavirus has driven him and his son apart but Dundee defender Jordon Forster is hoping lockdown can bring a brighter future.

The Dens Park man and his fiancée Jade have been holed up in their Edinburgh flat for the duration of the pandemic, with son Trey a few miles across the city at his gran’s.

Forster says they feel he would be happier and safer in a bigger house where he could play outside.

It wasn’t an easy decision to make, but the 26-year-old feels his son is in a better place as the country enters a fifth week of lockdown.

“My fiancée and I are in the flat in Edinburgh just now but the wee man is staying at his nana’s,” the Dark Blues centre-back said.

“She’s got a nice big house with goals in the back garden and things so it’s much better for him.

“We thought it would be a bit unfair to have him in the flat with us when he could be five minutes down the round with all that.

“It’s a hard one being without him for a few weeks but we’ve been having FaceTimes and through social media now it’s easier to stay in contact.

“It was nice for the first week us two getting some time together and peace but we are missing him now.

“He’s 10 so he’s at an age where he wants to be outside playing.

“If he were here, he’d be going even more insane than I am!

“It’s weird going over and standing in the garden or speaking through glass but needs must.

“Everybody is in the same boat, nothing bad like this lasts forever, but right now we need to do as much as we can to protect everybody.”

With more time on his hands, and no football for the foreseeable future, Forster has been pouring himself into his personal training business.

Time away from the game has him thinking of a career after football, with the former Hibs man currently taking classes to get the right qualifications.

He added: “I do some online personal training and one-to-one coaching because football takes up most of my time.

“I’ve only got a handful of people so I can focus on them better.

“I did my qualification last year and I’m doing another as we speak but what I want to do is build it up slowly and learn as much as I can over the next couple of years.

“I’m fully aware football is a short career so it’s something for after it as well.

“I’m sending out emails with weekly workout plans for people who want them during this period.

“I’m just the same as everyone else, going out for runs and walks. That’s all we can really do.”

