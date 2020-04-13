Dundee defender Jordon Forster has raised £5,000 for the NHS in its battle against the coronavirus.

Former Hibs man Forster auctioned off his match-worn shirt and runners-up medal from the Edinburgh club’s 2013 Scottish Cup Final defeat to Celtic.

The 26-year-old started the silent auction last Friday on his Instagram account, with an anonymous bidder announced as the winner on Sunday night.

The money raised will go to the NHS Charities Together appeal, which has totted up a staggering £26 million in total so far, as the national health service fights Covid-19.

Posting on Instagram, the Dark Blues centre-back said: “I want to thank every single person that showed an interest in my top and medal.

“The amount of kind messages I have received has been amazing. People have really showed they want to do good.

“I also want to thank the person who bought them for an amazing £5,000. They have asked to remain anonymous, and I will respect that, but I’m hugely grateful.

“This is right up there with the proudest days of my life. I hope I have made even the smallest difference to help the NHS.

“Finally, stay safe and take care of each other.”

