Dundee managing director John Nelms vindicated by SPFL inquiry vote, says Dark Blues fans chief

The result of Tuesday’s failed SPFL inquiry vote has vindicated Dundee managing director John Nelms, according to a Dark Blues fan chief.

Following weeks of back-biting and sniping over the Dens Park supremo’s now infamous voting U-turn at the start of April, two thirds of league clubs voted against an independent inquiry.

With nine out of 10 Championship clubs voting ‘no’, chairman of the Dundee Supporters’ Association, Kenny Ross, believes a “clear statement” has been made in relation to Nelms’ actions.

And Ross also insists the response from Dundee fans at large has been one of acceptance.

He told the Tele: “The club seem quite relaxed about what’s been going on the past couple of weeks, not saying anything.

“John Nelms doesn’t say much at the best of times but I think that relaxed attitude is echoed by the fans.

“With nine out of 10 Championship clubs voting no, there is also a clear statement there and I think it vindicates John Nelms.

“Personally, I would have liked an inquiry because there are questions that need answered but it was pretty overwhelming from Dundee’s fellow Championship clubs and 64% of all the clubs that it wasn’t wanted.

“It’s clear from that there isn’t really a problem from most clubs on the U-turn – the majority wanted it with over 80% voting that way and the Deloitte inquiry said there was no wrongdoing.

“With reconstruction talks ending, fans do wonder what John Nelms achieved through the U-turn but I think we are all past it now. I’ve not had anyone on to me about it all, there’s very little online about this week’s vote – I don’t think anyone really cares now.”

Rangers vehemently led the call for a vote on an independent inquiry into the SPFL’s conduct during the coronavirus shutdown, as well as Dundee’s actions in changing their vote.

That led to Gers fans bombarding online posts from the club and DSA social media, but Ross believes the reaction from fellow Dundee supporters is telling.

He added: “Anytime the DSA are posting stuff on social media, we have to go through and delete loads of stuff.

“It’s almost amusing now – Dundee fans responding generally laugh at them. Dundee have been getting hammered but they are not rising to it all and that, I think, shows the general feeling of the support.

“It is bizarre because Dundee’s vote hasn’t affected Rangers really – our club has been affected more because there’s now no play-offs.”