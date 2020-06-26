John Nelms calls on Dundee fans to buy season tickets NOW to ease financial pressure at Dens Park

John Nelms has called on Dundee fans to buy season tickets NOW to ease financial pressure at Dens Park.

Uncertainty surrounding the start of the Championship season has seen the Dark Blues shift just 10% of the season books they would normally expect to have sold at this stage of the year.

Lack of sales has contributed to a devastating £500,000 drop in revenue.

But with the club now working towards an October 17 start date for the new season, managing director Nelms, in a video posted on the Dark Blues’ website, has urged those supporters who can afford it to step in.

“The biggest issue is season tickets,” he said.

“If you have the means, the wherewithal and are intending to buy a season ticket it would certainly help if that was done sooner rather than later.

“That helps mould everything that we’re doing. It’s the biggest budget income item that we have every year.

“It really is going to help bolster the club.

“But I know it’s a difficult time. If you can, please help. If you can’t, we understand. There are bigger things in the world than what we’re doing.

“We will find a way through this, but we absolutely need everybody’s help to do it.”

He added: “Our big issue right now is that we started to sell season tickets not knowing what we had on offer.

“Quite a few people came out and bought season tickets, which is fantastic.

“We now know what the season will look like and we put out a new variation on the season tickets, which people started to uptake quickly, which is great.

“We really need everybody to take them up as quickly as you can.

“Usually at this time of year we have sold two thirds of our tickets and, understandably, we have only sold less than 10% of what our season tickets would normally be, not knowing how the season is going to pan out.

“But we are hoping that will continue and sales will be strong.”

Meanwhile, Nelms revealed the impossibility of welcoming fans into grounds in August paired with the enormous costs of running coronavirus testing programmes were what forced the Championship into a delayed, October kick-off.

“People are wondering why we pushed it back so far but… we are hoping to have fans in the stands sooner rather than later,” he said.

“At the time we made the decision it didn’t look like that would happen until January. That might happen earlier.

“The earlier we start the more expensive it is, with protocols and testings we have to do and follow so everyone is safe.

“If we start with no fans and testing then it is £100,000 more than what we (would) normally (spend).

“Couple that with a quarter of the season being written off, potentially, another quarter behind closed doors then the reality hits home and it is going to be a very tough season.

“We have to be resilient all of us together, we have to figure a way to come through this.”

He added: “It isn’t going to be an easy path. We are going to have to make some tough decisions.

“We will try and limit those decisions but we will need to make them.”