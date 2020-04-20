EXCLUSIVE: Dundee fans group ‘happy and satisfied’ John Nelms acted in club’s best intentions after clear-the-air phone call

A Dundee fans group are “happy and satisfied” chief John Nelms acted in the best intentions of the club after clear-the-air talks.

The Dark Blues managing director took centre stage in the pantomime that has engulfed Scottish football following the SPFL’s proposed plan to end the 2019-20 season in the lower divisions and dish out much-needed prize money.

That was after the American’s initially-intended “no” vote changed to a “yes” to allow the resolution to pass in exchange for firm promises on league reconstruction five days later.

That sparked an outcry from the club’s fans over the U-turn which saw Dundee United crowned Championship winners.

And the Dundee Supporters Association – which is made up of 34 clubs comprising 1,000 members – sent an email to the Dens supremo asking for “clarity” over the change in position and how it would benefit the Dark Blues.

Nelms responded with a club statement to reiterate he “got the best deal possible out of a situation that was going to be bad for us in any iteration proposed” and followed that up with a phone conversation with DSA chairman Kenny Ross.

The DSA committee then released a statement stating they were pleased that the push for league reconstruction shows Nelms and owner Tim Keyes “are in this for the long haul”.

The statement included: “We were pleased that the club not only released an updated statement later that day but that managing director John Nelms also personally contacted a member of the DSA committee by phone.

“Mr Nelms was more than able to adequately explain the club’s thought processes and position and demonstrate how he was able to get the best possible outcome for Dundee Football Club in an impossible situation.

“When Dundee realised their vote hadn’t been cast on April 10, the dynamic changed and it is clear to the DSA that Mr Nelms has worked tirelessly since and as a result of the SPFL releasing the results of the ballot before all of the member votes were in, was put in an unfair, undemocratic and difficult position.

“With regards to league reconstruction we suspect that none of the 42 SPFL chairman (sic) pushed harder for it than John Nelms and, as a result, a working party has been established to discuss it, which was not on the table in the original resolution.

“It would not have been convened had Dundee voted ‘No’ as they had originally intended and this has to be a good thing and in the best interests of Dundee FC.

“We were therefore pleased to learn that John himself will be on that working group and gives proof, if any were needed that John and Tim Keyes are in this for the long haul.

“The DSA are therefore happy and satisfied that Mr Nelms worked in best interests of both Dundee FC and Scottish football in general and got the best possible outcome for our club in a very difficult situation.

“The Dundee FC Supporters Association has had a good working relationship with Mr Nelms and his board in recent years and we are grateful that he responded to our request swiftly and satisfactorily and look forward to this relationship continuing in the future.”