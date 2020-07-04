CALUM WOODGER: Dundee chief John Nelms is an elusive character who operates privately but he has to step forward and show some strong leadership now

He lurks in the shadows, not quite cloak and dagger but more bumbling, misunderstood Scooby-Doo villain – all the same, it’s time for John Nelms to be unmasked.

Not necessarily because he’s in the wrong, he just has a lot of questions to answer.

Dundee’s American chief is an elusive character who tends to operate privately.

He’s earned the right to carry out business in that manner given the relative-stability he and Tim Keyes’ Football Partners Scotland have brought to Dens Park since landing in the city in 2013.

At times like this, though, amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus, pay cuts at the Dark Blues and his entanglement with the SPFL, Nelms needs to front up.

To his credit, he has spoken on the record about the latter to the local media, albeit two months ago now. And, yes, he has addressed fans on the financial impact Covid-19 is having on the Dark Blues via club communications.

However, Nelms has to step forward, put his head above the parapet and show some strong leadership now.

Conversations are moving forward as the Dee chief remains in danger to being embroiled in Hearts and Partick Thistle’s case against the SPFL, more axe-wielding appears to be on the horizon at Dundee and we still have over three months remaining until the new campaign kicks off. Hide forever, he cannot.

Nelms must face examination, potentially from the SFA’s arbitration panel for his involvement in the SPFL’s initial resolution, which led to the 2019/20 season being called, and also by press to find out what exactly is going on behind the scenes at Dens.

There could, obviously, be nothing untoward to report on either count.

But by staying firmly out of the spotlight and operating the way he does, Nelms does himself no favours.

Suspicion will only mount, anger and vitriol will rise and questions will only become harder to answer.

Supporters, who harbour not only a financial but an emotional investment in the club, deserve to hear Nelms on the spot.

For what it’s worth, I am inclined believe his previous testimony about Dundee’s vote and would also tend to trust he and Keyes to continue to safeguard the club and navigate the current climate.

A part of me, though, is always concerned upon removal of the mask we will hear him utter – “And I would have gotten away with it, too, if it weren’t for you meddling reporters.”

Dundee United’s search for a new manager has been a bit of a circus.

From the outlandish in Steve McClaren to the controversial in Malky Mackay, with rookie Jon Daly and untried Micky Mellon thrown in between it’s been an entertaining show the past two weeks.

With United headed for the big top in less than a month, though, the balancing act of theatre and business must stop now.

The Terrors are walking a tightrope to the Premiership when just a matter of months ago it seemed it was going to be a simple trapeze to the top flight under Robbie Neilson.

The hunt for a new ring leader is threatening to blow the Tangerines further off course amid a trying period.

They need a known performer to crack the whip and should be looking no further than Mr Wright.

That is, of course, legendary St Johnstone boss Tommy.

Why his name was not top of the running order from the start for the Tannadice club baffles me.

Tony Asghar, go get your man…or risk looking like a clown.

Between the coronavirus shutdown, pay cuts and the loss of the likes of No 2 Jimmy Nicholl and skipper Josh Meekings it’s been a tumultuous period for Dundee.

The upheaval is far from over, of course, but in picking Jordan McGhee as the new club captain and Paul McGowan as his deputy, the Dee have made a good start in rebuilding for next season.

McGowan is already a leader on the pitch and McGhee will thrive under the responsibility.

Due to the nature of the beast right now, the dates are provisional but what fantastic progress to have all four Scottish leagues on the way back. Particularly for the lower leagues, this is a huge lifeline. Bring on the futba!