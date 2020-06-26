Dundee have confirmed the departure of assistant manager Jimmy Nicholl.

Former Man United and Northern Ireland defender Nicholl, 63, joined the club last summer when James McPake was appointed manager.

But the Raith Rovers legend has left Dens Park just over a year after taking the role, with sports scientist Cammy McDermid also heading for the exit.

The Dark Blues said: “Dundee Football Club can confirm assistant manager Jimmy Nicholl and first-team sports scientist Cammy McDermid have today left the club.

“They both joined the club in the summer of last year and worked alongside manager James McPake during the 2019/20 Ladbrokes Championship campaign.

“We would like to thank Jimmy and Cammy for their service to the club and wish them well for the future.”

Last summer McPake, 36, admitted he probably wouldn’t have taken the Dundee job if he had failed to persuade experienced right-hand man Nicholl to be his assistant.

Speaking after his appointment, the Dens gaffer said: “If I hadn’t got Jimmy in, I don’t think I would have been sitting here.

“When you look at someone like Jimmy, I’ve had a relationship with him for about seven years from when I was at Hibs, and then the Northern Ireland stuff when we worked together quite a bit.

“I know what Jimmy brings in terms of how he works.

“I know how he behaves which is just as important to what he brings to a football club, in terms of being about the place.

“His knowledge is so good and I know all about the career he’s had in football including assisting the international team. His experience to me will be massive.”