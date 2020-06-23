Dundee legend Jim Duffy recovering in hospital after suffering heart attack

Dundee legend Jim Duffy is recovering in hospital after suffering a heart attack at the weekend.

The Dark Blues posted a message of support on Twitter for the 61-year-old, who confirmed he had been moved to a specialist cardiac unit in Glasgow.

Duffy – boss of League One side Dumbarton – told The Scottish Sun: “I felt an excruciating pain in my chest when I got up on Saturday morning.

“It was so severe that I went to hospital and tests showed that I had suffered a heart attack.

“It was a shock to the system when you hear it but I have been well looked after since.

“In these circumstances it’s worse for your family but my wife Joanne and kids Paul and Kim have been coping OK.

“The NHS has been in the news a lot lately because of the coronavirus pandemic but I’ve seen for myself how brilliantly and professionally they do their jobs.

“I’ve had a lot of tests done and I’m very hopeful I’ll be allowed home in the coming days.”

The club would like to pass on our best wishes to former player and manager Jim Duffy after the news tonight that he is recovering in hospital. We wish Jim a full and speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/bOkYcZJACM — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) June 23, 2020

Duffy has had four spells at Dens Park, serving as coach, assistant manager and manager, and making 238 appearances for Dee as a player.

