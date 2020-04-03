EXCLUSIVE: Dundee boss James McPake on his side’s revival, ‘quality’ recruitment and missing football during shutdown

The best is yet to come – that’s the opinion of Dundee manager James McPake.

The Dark Blues boss believes his side will bounce back from the coronavirus lockdown all the stronger, regardless of how the next few months play out.

Covid-19’s shutdown of Scottish football has put paid to a six-match unbeaten run for a Dee side sitting third in the Championship with no games expected any time soon.

With no resolution on the current campaign in sight, most clubs will have felt a loss of momentum in the past three weeks.

However, after finally hitting their stride, the Dundee gaffer is only backing his team to get better when the action returns.

Speaking exclusively to the Evening Telegraph’s Twa Teams, One Street podcast, James said: “It’s great when we see the things we’re working on clicking. Of course, we wish it had come earlier.

“We’ve not just started working recently, it’s been since day one but it’s just taken longer I’d have hoped.

“We’re still not there yet and I believe there’s more to come. I think we will get better again.

“The best of Dundee and this squad is yet to come.

“When that is I don’t know because of what’s going on in the world but I still think there’s a lot more to come.

“We’ve got Jordan McGhee and Jordan Marshall back fit. They’re doing all the stuff the other players are.

“We’re stronger as a squad, the system is working and we’ve added a couple of players who’ve really helped us.”

And James is not content with that. Not one to rest on his laurels, he and his staff have been actively scouting talent to recruit to the Dens Park dressing-room despite the shutdown.

He added: “We probably had to bring in a bit more in January than we imagined. That was a little bit down to injuries and bit down to the run we were on.

“But it’s been an ongoing process since last summer and the day I got the job. We’re still speaking daily about players.

“We’re working away tirelessly to get the quality in and that’s what it’s about now.

“There won’t be a massive change in personnel. We’re not going to get six, seven, eight out and bring the same amount in again.

“I don’t want that to happen when I’m the manager. It’s happened once because it had to happen last season but I don’t see it happening again unless there’s a big change.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen in football but I want a continuity about the place in terms of the staff and the players.

“I believe we’ve got a good squad. In some areas we could be doing with a wee bit more, some quality here or there.

“The ones we’ve identified are what we’re trying to work on.”

No matches has meant the Dundee boss has had more time spent at home with his wife Dawn and their three daughters.

As much as he enjoys family time, James admits he is climbing the walls without the game he loves.

He admitted: “I’m certainly not enjoying myself. In a footballing sense I’m missing it, the coaching and the games, just like everybody.

“We’re all in the same boat but this is bigger than football and we all agree on that.

“It’s about the health of people and it’s about trying to get it under control. That’s what the full focus is on.

“I’m actually doing more at home than I’ve ever done. My wife’s got me doing everything so that’s another reason to want to be back to work!

“When you’re involved in football your life revolves around it at times. You’re always looking towards a game and preparing for that.

“At the minute we’ve not got that and it’s a massive void in our lives but I will stress there are much more important things than football.

“Of course, to us, football is still really important and I can’t wait to get it back.”