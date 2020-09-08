Dundee boss James McPake wants to add fresh faces to squad before season kicks off next month – whether Charlie Adam joins or not

Dundee boss James McPake wants to add fresh faces before the season kicks off next month – whether Charlie Adam joins his squad or not.

Fans of the Dark Blues are impatient to hear whether the former Rangers, Liverpool and Scotland midfielder will turn out for his boyhood club in the Championship this campaign.

But, as talks continue with the 34-year-old, Dens Park gaffer McPake is working to bolster his Dundee side in the coming weeks.

However, he insists the club won’t be rushed into any signing with patience key to getting the right players to supplement what he’s already got at his disposal.

McPake said: “There is a recruitment side looking to January already.

“The Lee Ashcroft deal is one we wanted to do last year, he’d played a lot of football and was a quality player that had played the level above us.

“There are loads in the background going on and that won’t stop as we try to better the squad as much as we can.

“But, yeah, I’d like to do a bit more.”

The business done so far, including snapping up Ashcroft after he left Dunfermline, has seen the defender joined by strikers Danny Mullen and Alex Jakubiak.

With centre-back Josh Meekings and frontmen Kane Hemmings and Andrew Nelson having departed during the summer, the three new boys have filled those gaps in the squad.

However, McPake has revealed those deals may have been done anyway.

McPake added: “We lost Meekings, Nelson and Hemmings and we wish them the very best in their futures but we are on to a new season.

“There is a process here and a lot of work goes into anybody we try to sign.

“Lee Ashcroft we tried to sign last summer, Danny Mullen we were five minutes away from doing it in January and Alex was one we were aware of since his Falkirk days.

“A lot has gone into the recruitment and we’ve got three really good players that add to the squad.

“Regardless, we’d have been trying to add Lee and Danny to the squad and Alex has had a lot of interest from other clubs, too.

“That was one we were quietly confident in the background would happen.”

On the return to pre-season last week, he added: “It’s been difficult for the new boys, coming into pre-season when there isn’t the normal banter in the dressing-room because of the restrictions.

“They’ve fitted in really well and it’s been good.”

Meanwhile, former Dundee star Glen Kamara has been hailed by Finnish legend Mixu Paatelainen following his dominant display for the national team against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

Rangers midfielder Kamara – who swapped Dens Park for Ibrox in January 2019 – was the star performer in Finland’s 1-0 Nations League win.

Dundee United hero Mixu – who bossed his country from 2011 to 2015 – said: “It is never easy to go to Dublin and win so it was a fantastic result.

“He wasn’t in my squads, although he was invited to a couple of our training sessions before qualifiers.

“Obviously with him being a very technical player who was at Arsenal at the time he got a very good grounding.

“He was still quite young and developing then but now he is one of the main men in midfield and does a very good job for Finland.

“In particular he is a tremendous passer of a ball and his technique his superb. He is always looking to get on the ball and play as a low playmaker if you like.”