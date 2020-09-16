Dundee boss James McPake praises Dens chiefs Tim Keyes and John Nelms after securing Charlie Adam’s signature

Dundee boss James McPake has praised Dens chiefs Tim Keyes and John Nelms after securing Charlie Adam’s signature.

The Dark Blues gaffer – whose squad have taken pay cuts to help the Championship side bounce back from financial hardship caused by the football shutdown – says the deal is right for both parties.

He told Dee TV: “It’s huge for the football club.

“It’s one we’ve spoken about for the best part of a month now, one that’s been rumoured ever since I’ve been at the club.

“He’s not here because he’s a Dundee fan and it’s not a last hurrah or whatever.

“Charlie’s here to improve our team and help our football club.

“We believe he’s still a very, very good player and he proved that last season in his appearances for Reading.

“He’s had a fantastic career and he’ll add to our squad which is already strong.

“A lot of hard work’s gone into it. Credit to John and Tim and the board, and to Charlie and the others involved in the deal.

“We did have to get creative because there are a lot of people at this football club that have made huge sacrifices.

“It had to be right for the football club and it is right for the football club, and we’ve got a fantastic footballer also.”