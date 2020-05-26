LEE WILKIE: Sticking by James McPake was right decision…Dundee can go into new term full of confidence

It’s all ifs, buts and maybes but I reckon Dundee can go into the new term full of confidence.

With the way the club is positioned, it’s all there for them to get promotion back to the Premiership.

Depending on how the leagues are all, finally, resolved, Hearts will come down as favourites.

I’d imagine that will be the case, even though they’re in a bit of turmoil.

They’re a bigger club with more money to play with but everything depends what happens in the next six months.

Uncertainty is rife and it’s tough for all, not just in the Championship.

Dundee can’t get too ahead of themselves but I think they can be right up there with them.

In the background, James McPake will be saying to his players they can do it.

They have the experience of the league now and, if they can bring in a couple of decent signings, then I expect them to be real challengers next season.

The right way to go about it for the Dark Blues is treat the Jambos as the team to beat but go about your own business with a desire to do great things.

Hearts did that really well when they were last in the second tier but that was a totally different squad and time.

Experience is really valuable and it’s difficult to go straight back up. The Dee should be confident.

There will, of course, be other challengers. Inverness are one, for me, that will make life difficult for the top teams. They’re not world-beaters but they’ll always be steady and competitive.

John Robertson is a decent manager and always has them playing consistently with a good squad. I also reckon Morton will surprise a few folk.

It could all be irrelevant the way things are going with the coronavirus, of course, with clubs struggling financially and the door still ajar for reconstruction.

Dundee could find themselves in a totally different league, so it is difficult to plan and look ahead.

I have a sneaky feeling it will all be flipped on its head in a few weeks’ time but, whatever happens, I think the club is better equipped to deal with it than it was previously.

For me, they are well-placed for a top-flight return sometime soon.

Sticking by McPake was the right thing to do and he is surrounded by good people like Gordon Strachan and Dave Mackay.

There’s been a change in attitude, culture and mentality that can only spell good things for Dundee.

It was a relief to see the dispute between Dundee United and the DUSF, seemingly, come to an end over the weekend.

No club under any normal circumstance wants to be having a fallout with the fans, never mind with the situation the way it is.

There is uncertainty and a definite financial struggle to be endured over the next wee while under coronavirus measures.

Any sort of investment from supporters clubs should really be welcomed right now.

The last thing you want to do is to be alienating the fans in general.

It’s good Mark Ogren and the board have been able to sort it with the Foundation.

If there is money there, it should be put to good use.

It’s better being invested at the club right now, rather than sitting in a bank account somewhere.

It’s good to see that agreement between them again because United and the Arabs need each other in these times.

The Tangerines have a tough season ahead on and off the pitch and will be counting on the fans – the lifeblood of the club.

Scotland is still quite some way behind but the Premier League have shown testing is the way forward.

Regular tests are returning positive results down south and, at least, allowing players to make informed decisions.

I can see why the likes of N’Golo Kante and Troy Deeney are against coming back but most will be taking peace of mind from the data.

As ever, money will be the big factor in implementing such measures up here.

Potential mothballing of League One and Two has me worried players will be lost to the game forever.

Many will have to find alternative ways to top up their income with no football and won’t see a reason to return.