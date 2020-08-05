Dundee boss James McPake reveals his ‘surprise’ at U-turn from Kane Hemmings over striker’s Dens Park future

Dundee manager James McPake says he was surprised at Kane Hemmings’ U-turn on his Dark Blues future just days after agreeing a wage cut.

The striker’s departure from Dens Park was announced today and immediately followed by the signing of a replacement striker Alex Jakubiak.

Hemmings, 29, was the last of the first-team playing squad to accept reduced terms to help the club through the difficult financial period brought on by the coronavirus shutdown.

However, McPake has revealed that agreement only lasted a couple of days before his former Dee team-mate asked to leave.

McPake said: “It was a surprise when Kane phoned saying he wanted to leave because he’d agreed and signed his new contract.

“But a couple of days later he said he’d changed his mind.

“It’s disappointing but when a player doesn’t want to be at the club then it’s best they move on –particularly with what everyone else is doing.

“You see the fans rallying round and everyone who entered the process, we’ve seen what they did.

“It’s difficult and I know that, but the club is very together, there is a real feeling of everyone being in it together.

“So it was disappointing to hear he didn’t want to stay.

“I wish Kane all the best, but it’s time to focus on what we have here now.”

On his new man Jakubiak, a former Scotland U/19 international who came through the Watford youth system, McPake says fans should expect a “more dynamic” striker when the season kicks off in October.

“We are delighted to bring Alex in, he will bring real power and strength to the team,” he added.

“He is a player we wanted to bring in anyway, he’s different to Kane so I wouldn’t say he’s a direct replacement.

“Alex is more dynamic, he’s a different player with different strengths.

“I’m delighted to get him and Danny Mullen in, they will be good for this club.

“They both have Premiership experience, they have a bit of quality and I’m sure they’ll both be successful.”