Dundee boss James McPake has taken part in an epic fundraising trek organised by Dark Blues fan who wanted to play part in helping club through cash crisis

Dundee boss James McPake and former Dens goalie Derek Soutar have run their part in an epic fundraising trek that has seen 35 Dark Blues fans travel 1,893 miles.

Keen runner and avid Dee Scott McRuvie came up with the idea to do his part to help the club through their cash crisis brought on by the coronavirus shutdown with a charity run.

And he says the last few months have brought everyone associated with Dundee together.

Scott’s target was to run a total of 1,893 miles, the year of the club’s formation, in a month.

That deadline was yesterday but McRuvie & Co beat it with a couple of days to spare – and now have their sights set on the 2,000 mile mark.

The initial aim was to raise £500. That was quickly revised and the month’s work brought in more than £1,774 for the club.

Add that to the £16,000 raised for the ‘Thank You to the NHS’ scheme and the thousands of pounds streaming into the club through the newly-created 1893 Foundation and it’s clear fans have stepped up once more when needed.

Scott told Tele Sport: “The current situation has really pulled everyone together. I’m sure that will change again when games come back and we’re all shouting at each other in the Bobby Cox, though!

“Out of a negative situation, you can take positives and I’d like people to focus on that more.

“At the end of the day, the club will still be there after all this so if we support it through the difficult time by being as positive as possible, it can only help.

“It’s been an incredible rallying round of people to help Dundee when they need it.”

Added to that, contributions from manager McPake and Soutar have given Scott and the 35 runners taking part a real boost.

“Having the manager take part as well was amazing,” added Scott.

“It shows just how committed he is to the club. We also had Derek Soutar taking part. He’s been recovering from having an operation so he’s been contributing by walking and it’s been so good to see ex-players and the manager engaging with a fan thing like this.

“Recent weeks have also brought together people who would normally never speak to one other as well.

“We’ve had a runner all the way from Kansas City. An exiled Dee running in about 100 degrees heat.

“And there have been guys taking part who you wouldn’t say are natural runners but have got themselves out and got involved in it. That’s fantastic.”

Scott added: “The initial goal was £500 and we surpassed that. Then we surpassed the second goal and the response has been fantastic. Getting anywhere near the 2,000 mile mark is amazing and that’s the target now.”