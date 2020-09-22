Dundee manager James McPake delivers update on injured stars and praises Charlie Adam’s display in friendly against Montrose

After revealing an ankle problem for striker Alex Jakubiak, Dundee boss James McPake is hopeful of seeing a few more of his stars return from injury over the next week.

The Dark Blues squad has been bolstered by youngsters in their opening pre-season warm-ups against Peterhead and Montrose in the past week.

Missing have been forward Danny Mullen, midfielders Shaun Byrne and Jamie Ness and defender Jordan Marshall.

Centre-back Jordon Forster sat out the opening friendly against the Blue Toon but started at Links Park on Saturday while Jakubiak is having a scan on an ankle injury picked up against Peterhead.

Ness and Byrne, meanwhile, were put through their paces before the match at Montrose and Byrne has a chance of featuring against Cove Rangers at the weekend.

Asked about his injured players, McPake replied: “Danny Mullen is working away, Jordan Marshall will hopefully be back by the end of the week, Shaun Byrne did a bit on Saturday which was great and he’ll possibly be back for this Saturday.

“They are getting back and we need them, to be fair.”

Among the starters in the 2-2 draw with the Gable Endies was big signing Charlie Adam in his first appearance since moving to Dens Park last week.

Adam picked up an assist, putting a free-kick onto the head of centre-back Lee Ashcroft to put the Dark Blues 2-1 up.

McPake was pleased to see him out on the pitch and was happy to see his side so frustrated to lose a late goal that denied a second win in a week.

“He was desperate to play,” he said of Adam.

© SNS Group

“He’s only been here since the middle of last week so I’m pleased he got 70 minutes.

“He showed a lot in the game, the three midfielders in Graham Dorrans, Charlie and Fin Robertson were excellent throughout.

“We’re getting there.

“It has been a long time off and they’ve worked really hard so it is good to see them disappointed and frustrated with themselves, not just with the goals but some of the play.

“I’m happy with that because they want to be better but there has to be a realisation with how long we have been away.

“We will be better.”

Meanwhile, Dundee are set to add Jamaican winger Nicholas Hamilton to their ranks.

The pacey forward agreed a move to Canadian Premier League side York9 earlier this year but coronavirus restrictions have prevented the player entering the country.

And that could be to the Dark Blues’ gain as they await confirmation of a loan deal ahead of the coming season.

The 24-year-old scored 21 goals in 113 matches in his homeland for Cavalier FC and has been called up to the Jamaica national squad, though is yet to be capped.

It is understood the relevant paperwork has been sorted out and Hamilton may arrive in Dundee before the end of the week.

He will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period before he can start training, however.