Dundee manager James McPake running rule over former Burnley keeper Adam Legzdins and ex-Hibs defender Liam Fontaine

Dundee manager James McPake has taken former Burnley goalkeeper Adam Legzdins and ex-Hibs defender Liam Fontaine on trial.

Legzdins, who left Turf Moor in the summer, is on the lookout for a new club.

As well as the Clarets, the 33-year-old Englishman counts Birmingham, Crewe, Burton Albion, Derby and Leyton Orient among his ex-clubs.

McPake has played both Jack Hamilton and Calum Ferrie between the posts this season but is considering adding Legzdins to that number.

The goalie joins former Hibs and Ross County centre half Liam Fontaine on trial with the Dark Blues.

Fontaine left the Staggies in October and is also on the lookout for a new team.