LEE WILKIE: I don’t see why Dundee can’t chase down Hearts at the top – and Dubai trip is ‘shocking decision’ by Celtic

Dundee were excellent against Hearts on Saturday night and it was really positive to see them perform so well in such a big game.

The 3-1 victory over the Jambos has to be just the start for James McPake and his men, though.

I’ve no doubt he’ll be getting that message across to his players – whether it’s Alloa or Hearts, the Dark Blues need to be at that level to win promotion.

And after that win, I don’t see why they can’t chase down the Jambos at the top of the table.

It was such a massive result that it’ll no doubt knock the confidence of Robbie Neilson’s side and, at the same time, give Dundee a massive boost.

There was a difference in the Dee right from the off.

Anyone watching could see what that tackle early on from Shaun Byrne on Steven Naismith did for the home side.

The midfielder maybe went a bit over the top to pick up a booking so early but it showed Dundee’s intent straight away.

They’ve been crying out for a player like that at Dens for a long time – look back at the derbies last season and Calum Butcher did similar for United early in the games.

It set the tone and McPake’s side were excellent in the first half.

I’ve felt for the manager in recent weeks, I have to say.

He was getting a lot of flak but that’s a huge win for him.

Performances in recent weeks hadn’t been bad but the results hadn’t followed. There was a mixture of bad defending and a bit of bad luck in getting punished for their mistakes.

They also seemed to drop off late in games but that can be down to confidence as well.

Right now, their confidence will be through the roof.

And this is exactly when they need to kick on.

Five points behind Hearts, having played a game more, is a big ask but not impossible.

It’s all about showing the same attitude and work rate every week from now on until the end of the campaign.

The quality of their performance on Saturday would be completely wasted if they don’t kick on.

Looking back, their recent form would be top notch if they hadn’t dropped those points against Dunfermline.

They have taken their time to click but looking at that squad, there’s no reason they can’t push on now.

Across the backline they are looking stronger every week – Christie Elliott has been great, Liam Fontaine and Lee Ashcroft very good and I’m a big fan of what Jordan Marshall brings to the team.

Then there’s Jordan McGhee suddenly bringing energy to midfield and big Osman Sow knocking in the goals.

And every week we are talking about how good Charlie Adam has been. Again he was unreal.

From the day he signed it was always going to be about the balance of the midfield.

Right now they’ve got that working perfectly.

Adam is undoubtedly the most gifted player but Dundee are now showing they certainly are not a one-man team.

It might have been Dundee United’s fifth goalless draw of the season – and their second against Aberdeen – but these draws could end up being vital for Micky Mellon’s side.

Coming back from Pittodrie with a point as a newly-promoted team is a decent day’s work.

My old boss Craig Levein used to love stuff like that and stressed how important results like that are to your season.

The good thing is they looked dangerous and could quite easily have won the game.

Lawrence Shankland looked more like his old self which was great to see.

He’s been quiet for a lot of this season.

A lot of that is about how United have been playing, to be honest.

It’s difficult to say he’s been poor because of that but, by his own high standards, he probably has been.

He looked sharp at Pittodrie, though, particularly the effort that cracked the crossbar.

I don’t think it’ll be long before he’s scoring goals again for United.

Hopefully, that means they can turn these draws into wins.

They’ve been through a very tough run and come out with just one defeat at Celtic.

Now, they’ve got St Johnstone at the weekend followed by Hamilton and

St Mirren.

Get two wins out of those three and any small relegation worries are long gone.

Celtic’s decision to head out for warm weather training in Dubai in the middle of a pandemic is not a good look.

Particularly when players and staff are pictured having pints by the pool just hours after losing to Rangers at Ibrox.

They might go every year but there has to be some realisation of their position right now and the fact there’s a pandemic on.

Their fans have just watched them lose to their biggest rivals and fall 19 points behind.

Watching from home because none of us can go anywhere right now.

Shocking decision.