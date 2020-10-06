Dundee, Forfar and SPFL reaction as Betfred Cup clash called off and Dark Blues awarded 3-0 win after opponents returned positive Covid-19 test

Dundee’s Betfred Cup clash with Forfar is off after their opponents returned a positive Covid-19 test.

James McPake’s Dark Blues side – who had been preparing for their first competitive match of the 2020/21 campaign – have been awarded a 3-0 win following the development.

The game was due to kick off at Dens Park at 7.45pm.

Hampden chiefs issued a statement tonight confirming the cancellation of the match – and Dundee’s victory.

They said: “The SPFL has awarded a 3-0 win to Dundee FC in this evening’s Betfred Cup tie between Dundee and Forfar Athletic, after Forfar Athletic informed the SPFL that they are not able to fulfil the fixture.

“Forfar Athletic informed the SPFL this afternoon that they had today been informed that one of their players had tested positive for Covid-19. The player is now self-isolating.

“The club is now liaising with the Scottish FA and Test and Protect to establish whether any other players will need to self-isolate.

“As this process will not be completed in time for this evening’s match, Forfar Athletic informed the SPFL that they will be unable to fulfil the fixture.”

An SPFL spokesman added: “Unfortunately, this is the second of tonight’s scheduled Betfred Cup fixtures which we have required to cancel and is further evidence of the very challenging season we are facing.

“We have real sympathy for Forfar Athletic, who were looking forward to competing in their first competitive match of the season.

“However, consistent with the announcement in respect of the Falkirk v Kilmarnock match, any team unable or unwilling to field a team in a Betfred Cup Round 1 group stage tie will forfeit the match on the basis of a 3-0 defeat.

“Accordingly, Dundee FC have been awarded a 3-0 win in the tie.

“We wish the player concerned the very best in his recovery and will continue to liaise with Forfar Athletic in the coming days.”

Dee sent their best wishes to the Loons star who has tested positive.

They said: “We have this evening been contacted by the SPFL to advise that tonight’s Betfred Cup match between Dundee and Forfar Athletic at the Kilmac Stadium will not go ahead.

“The club would like to wish the player affected by the virus a speedy recovery.”

Forfar vice-chairman Alastair Donald admitted it had been a difficult day for the League One outfit but he insisted his club did “the right thing”.

He told the BBC: “Since it came up around at 2.50pm, all hell broke loose. We had to get the people involved who needed to be.

“At the back of your mind, you want to do the right thing.

“As fate would have it, we’re scheduled to play Hibs next week and have Covid-19 test lined up for Thursday night.

“The first-team squad need to have that if we’re playing Premiership opposition.

“We’ve had very little time to digest what the bigger picture looks like – we’ve had to just deal with tonight.

“That (League One opener against Dumbarton) didn’t come into the equation. We weren’t thinking ahead, we simply had to make a decision.

“Could we make assurances that all of our players would play football Covid-free? The answer was no, we couldn’t give that guarantee at all.

“That’s it, the decision’s taken.”

Donald admits he is worried about the long-term future of lower league clubs as the global pandemic continues to cause havoc.

He said: “We didn’t think we’d see spectators in this side of Christmas so we factored that in and budgeted for it.

“But the direction of travel hasn’t really been good since we made the decision. It’s going to get worse before it gets better.

“I can only speak for us, we’d find it really difficult financially (if fans aren’t allowed in stadiums until March or April).

“It would be extraordinarily difficult for us to survive all season without fans but we’ll do what we have to do.”