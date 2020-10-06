Fin Robertson will be in Dundee squad tonight after injury ‘fright’ last week as Dark Blues kick off their season in the Betfred Cup

Dundee midfielder Fin Robertson will be in the squad tonight after his injury “fright” last week as the Dark Blues kick off their season in the Betfred Cup.

Just days after signing a new three-year deal, the 17-year-old was stretchered off in the early stages of last week’s friendly win over Peterhead with an ankle injury.

And there was worry real damage had been done in an innocuous challenge with former Dundee United skipper Fraser Fyvie, who also had to be substituted.

However, manager James McPake is delighted to be able to call on the Scotland U/19 international when Forfar come calling to Dens Park.

McPake said: “He’ll be in the squad. There was a bit of worry but there also wasn’t– he’s always been the same, he’d come off in games as if he’d tore his thigh but then he’d be training the next day.

“He’s a strong kid but I think he got a bit of a fright when he went over his ankle. He trained yesterday and on Saturday at St Andrews. He’s fine.”

On the new three-year deal, McPake added: “We were delighted to get that done, there were a lot of teams up watching him but he needs to keep working away because there is a lot of improvement there to come.”

Also back in the squad will be Declan McDaid and Cammy Kerr after their period of self-isolation. A member of McDaid’s family tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the winger and housemate Kerr to stay at home.

Jordan Marshall may also be available tonight while Shaun Byrne and Danny Mullen will have to wait until Saturday’s trip to Brora Rangers at the earliest to make their returns from injury.

Giving an injury update, McPake said: “Shaun Byrne did end-stage stuff but then got another wee niggle.

“He’ll train tomorrow and be available for Saturday. Danny Mullen did full training yesterday. Tonight might be too early for him but Saturday certainly.

“Jakubiak is progressing well. Marsh is back in the squad. Deccy and Cammy are back in the squad after their few days in the house. They trained very well.

“We’re getting there.”

The Dens gaffer is delighted to finally begin their belated 2020/21 campaign as they get stuck into the Betfred Cup group stages.

However, he’s warned his side of the problems League One outfit Forfar could pose tonight at Dens Park.

“It’s a dangerous game, I’ve told the players,” he added.

“These teams are well-drilled and have good players. They are coming here looking to take a scalp.

“We had problems last year against Peterhead and Cove.

“This game and Brora on Saturday are dangerous and we need to be at it.”