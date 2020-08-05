GEORGE CRAN: Out of crisis can come opportunity, the chance for greater togetherness at Dundee at a time when it’s needed most

“Togetherness” was the word used by Dark Blues boss James McPake the other week – now is the time to make that hope a reality for Dundee Football Club.

The good news is the basis is already there for everyone with a vested interest – they all want the club to succeed.

Myself included – but my job is only to report what is happening and what people say.

What really matters is getting everybody associated with Dundee pulling in the same direction.

Anyone who’s been part of or knows about discussions and goings-on between the various fan groups and the club will know there have been some personality clashes that have got in the way of the groups working together.

That really annoys me.

Personalities and liking people or not shouldn’t come into it – the only thing that really matters is working together to help Dundee succeed as a football club.

In manager James McPake, the Dark Blues have someone who understands exactly what the club’s fans want and will do what he can to provide it.

That’s invaluable for supporters because people going to watch their team is what makes football what it is.

Managers aren’t always concerned with what punters in the stands think but it helps the club as a whole if there is a connection.

I remember Neil McCann holding a Q&A for fans when he was in charge. I thought that was really good and a great way for supporters to feel like they are in touch with the team and being listened to.

Managing director John Nelms is a different kind of guy. I don’t expect him to change and become more forthcoming in that way any time soon, though I think it would help.

I’m, of course, referring to comments from former Dens chief executive Harry MacLean about a lack of communication from the top and the coronavirus shutdown being a perfect time to heal old wounds and get everyone talking again.

I agree with that.

We’re waiting on word from the Dundee FC Supporters’ Society on possibly giving the club financial help.

Hopefully, that might herald a few bridges being built between the relationship of DFCSS and the club which hasn’t been great up to now.

What I want to see is the new 1893 Foundation, created by fan Ross Day, be a vehicle for supporters to really connect with the club.

It might just be the way to try to forget old arguments and bring people and groups together to fight for Dundee at a time when that’s very much needed.

I certainly hope so.

I’m expecting Motherwell to be up and challenging for third spot again this season.

To me, Hibs are favourites for that and, right now, Aberdeen behind those two.

It’s ’Well up next for Dundee United at Fir Park, a really tough first away trip.

I’ve been very impressed with the work done by Stephen Robinson there over the past few years, he’s built a very decent side.

They’ll be going into the game on the back of an opening-day defeat to Ross County, however.

That’ll rankle with the Steelmen and the Tangerines will have to watch for a backlash.

On the other hand, they could be a bit fragile and the pressure will be on them to avoid failing against the Staggies, a team expected to be near the foot of the table, and newly-promoted United in their first two games.

There’s a chance for the Tangerines to pile a bit more pressure on them by going out and having a go.

Micky Mellon’s first game showed some good signs – heading to Fir Park and

winning would really get them motoring.

We want the best players playing in our country but it seems, like the rest of the Premiership, would probably be better off if Odsonne Edouard wasn’t there!

The big Frenchman showed his class again at the weekend and it’s only a matter of time before a big club snaps him up.

Celtic will still win the league without him but it might give the others a chance of getting a result against them!

If Alfredo Morelos leaves Rangers, too, it might even things up for the rest for a while. Kemar Roofe, though, is some signing so maybe not. . .

Sport without fans is pretty rubbish to watch. Football, snooker, tennis all need crowd noise.

Formula One, on the other hand, it makes no difference!

The grand prix at the weekend was great drama – who needs fans?