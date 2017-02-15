Dundee FC are to be hit with the biggest percentage rise in business rates to affect any football club in the Scottish Premiership.

The Dens Park side have been paying a rate of £42,000 since 2010, but that is set to rocket to £68,500 – a hike of 63% – when new guidelines come into force on April 1.

Yet strangely, Dundee United’s rate is a lot higher than their neighbours and will fall 7.4% from £114,500 to £106,000.

The rate is calculated on the capacity of stadia and the income generated over previous years.

Other Scottish clubs to be hit with big increases include Hamilton and Ross County, with hikes of 58.5% to £32,5000 and 56.7% to £32,250 respectively.

The new criteria, from the Scottish Assessors Association, will see businesses across the country affected, not just football clubs.

Alistair Dickson, partner at restructuring specialists RSM, believes football fans could bear the brunt of the rent rises.

He told the Daily Record: “The market determines what people pay for a quality product and if tens of thousands of pounds are being added to the rateable value of clubs it could lead to an increase in matchday ticket and season-ticket prices.

“Even if it’s £1 at the turnstile complaints will be voiced and it’s a cost burden sporting establishments could do without.”

A spokesman for the Tayside Valuation Joint Board said: “We take into account the capacity and facilities of each ground, then look at regular attendance levels and income generated from each ground over a previous number of years.”