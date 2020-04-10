Dundee could decide Dundee United’s title fate after chaotic day in Scottish football

Dundee could decide Dundee United’s promotion fate after a day of chaos in Scottish football.

Tele Sport understands the Dark Blues are the Championship side whose vote on the SPFL resolution to “call” the season has not yet been counted.

As a result, with the plan having been passed by Premiership, League One and League Two Clubs, Dundee now hold the power to decide whether the League’s plan succeeds or fails.

A vote in favour would see the season terminated in Scotland’s bottom three divisions, prize money distributed, and Dundee United declared Championship title winners.

A vote against will send the SPFL back to the drawing board.

The Tangerines were tonight staying tight-lipped on the situation.

However, their city rivals issued a lengthy statement in which they notably failed to confirm which way they had voted – if indeed they had at all – then called for an alternative approach.

“As we all know, clubs are struggling at the moment,” read the Dark Blues’ communique.

“The language in the current (SPFL) proposal condemns clubs to be financially worse off than they already are as we sit here today. This has been difficult to accept.

“The SPFL board and executive freely admit that they focused on the sporting merit of the proposal and did not take into consideration any financial fall out to their member clubs.

“Fundamentally, we believe that in these exceptional and uncertain times, no member club should be worse off as a result of this proposal than they are today.

“The current proposal will see member clubs cumulatively have in the region of £3.5-£4 million pounds of lost revenue.

“Amongst the member clubs there have been numerous discussions of the SPFL’s offer as well as viable, equitable proposed alternatives that could see, potentially, a neutral outcome for all clubs involved if the season cannot be finished.

“In all cases, current placement monies could be distributed to the member clubs in very short order while maintaining all SPFL obligations.

“Make no mistake; we would have to work quickly and diligently to ensure that members’ current needs are met and that the democratic process is followed, but it is achievable.”

An SPFL spokesperson added: “It is very important that clubs consider carefully the resolution and we are grateful to those clubs who have voted already.

“With the Ladbrokes Premiership and Ladbrokes Leagues One and Two divisions each having approved the resolution, we await the voting slip from the one Ladbrokes Championship club that has yet to vote.

“We will provide an update as soon as we are in a position to do so.”

The SPFL set an initial deadline of 5pm for clubs to vote.

However it is understood league rules give members 28 days to vote on resolutions – and Dundee are keen to weigh up their options.

It is believed Partick Thistle and Inverness Caley Thistle were the two Championship sides to vote against the plan.

As a result, Dundee appear to be in a position to set whichever agenda they please in negotiations with the SPFL.

