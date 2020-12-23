GEORGE CRAN: What can go wrong will go wrong for Dundee right now – and I’m not too worried for Dundee United

It never rains but pours down at Dens Park in recent years.

That’s usually bad news for the groundsmen Brian and Brian, nothing the Robertson boys can’t handle though.

However, it’s manager James McPake whose head must be hurting from never-ending downpours at the moment.

Just when it looked like Dundee’s injury problems at the start of the season had eased and the team finally gelled against Dunfermline.

Then comes an injury to Charlie Adam and an inexplicable collapse in the last 20 minutes against the Pars.

We’ve seen the Dark Blues giving up decent positions in games already this season but that one took the biscuit.

What must be the biggest frustration for the players and managerial staff was how good they were in getting into the 3-0 lead in the first place.

Dunfermline boss Stevie Crawford said it himself that they couldn’t complain being 3-0 down – had it been more I still don’t think there would have been complaints.

To go from being very good against one of the top sides in the division and romping to victory – yes, I had written that in my intro to my on-the-whistle match report already before the cracks started to show – to somehow throwing a three-goal lead away in 12 minutes is staggering.

The most galling thing for me is Dunfermline didn’t even create any chances of note in the game but still scored three times.

© SNS Group

A simple corner, a well-documented strength of the Pars, before a daft penalty giveaway and another silly foul for a free-kick in stoppage time.

It took shooting yourself in the foot to a whole new level.

But, I am always one to try to see the positives – and not being a Dundee fan, it’s a little easier for me to remove the emotion.

Take that first 75 minutes, build some confidence and instil some defensive strength and they’ll be getting somewhere.

That is, of course, much easier said than done.

That’s the job for James McPake in the meantime.

The good news is he’s got a decent fixture coming up next to put Saturday’s collapse behind them.

My side Queen of the South are not in good shape this year, looking very poor, and it looks like Stephen Dobbie is likely to miss out with a hamstring problem.

The big problem for the Dens boss, though, isn’t how to deal with the threats posed by the Doonhamers.

It’s who he’ll have fit and available.

Charlie Adam is obviously the big concern right at this moment.

He took the armband on Saturday and played like captain fantastic, running the game and scoring an absolute screamer.

Quality of the highest order and exactly the type of performance Dundee fans will have hoped for when he signed.

I really feel for Alex Jakubiak, who is now out for months with a thigh injury.

I think he could really be an asset in the short spell I’ve seen, sadly he won’t be able to show that for a while.

Heavy weather at Dens Park.

© Shutterstock Feed

Suddenly the Premiership table has tightened up on Dundee United.

A bit of luck for Hamilton with their Covid-affected fixture added to a massive couple of wins over Kilmarnock and Ross County has seen 11th place come within four points of the Tangerines.

That is a bit concerning but I’m not too worried at the moment for Micky Mellon’s men.

Particularly after a morale-boosting draw at Easter Road on Saturday.

I felt United could get something out of that one despite Hibs’ obvious quality.

Jack Ross’s team haven’t exactly been flying lately and look like they can be got at.

There was a certain goalkeeper to thank for the Tangerines, it must be said.

Benjamin Siegrist was superb at the weekend and was unbeatable when it came to Hibs shooting with it being a cross that ended up getting past him in the end.

He’ll be needed over the next few weeks, no doubt.

Much has been made about the tough run of fixtures for United in the next few weeks.

But they’ve come out of two of the toughest – Rangers and Hibs – with credit and a point.

Not so bad. The next two this week, however, could be massive.

Kilmarnock tonight followed by Motherwell on Boxing Day, both at home.

A victory in either would be very welcome the way the bottom half of the top flight is shaping up.

© SNS Group / SFA

Maybe we should have Scottish Cup Finals at Christmas every year!

The Celtic-Hearts contest on Sunday was top entertainment and a memorable final.

Just a pity there wasn’t a huge crowd in attendance to add a bit of atmosphere to the game.

And it was a shame it was Craig Wighton who saw his penalty saved by Conor Hazard, both former Dees.

What is worrying for the rest of the Championship is the Jambos can go toe-to-toe with Celtic like that.

I know the Hoops aren’t at their best but it showed how difficult Hearts will be to stop this year.