Dundee winger Declan McDaid makes Partick Thistle switch

Dundee winger Declan McDaid has joined Partick Thistle on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old – who has made 12 appearances for the Dark Blues in the Championship in 2020/21 – has reunited with his former Ayr gaffer Ian McCall at Firhill.

Jags boss McCall is a huge fan of the winger who played 88 games under him for the Honest Men, winning League One in 2017/18 before impressing in the second tier the following campaign.

McDaid scored three times in 31 matches for Dee last season.

McCall said: “Declan is a player I know very well having managed him for a number of years at Ayr United – he had two excellent seasons in League One and the Championship. He is an exciting, attacking player who has pace and isn’t afraid to take players on.”

McDaid will continue to train with Dundee until the Jags are given a date to resume training following the suspension of Leagues One and Two.

Busy week for Dundee in transfer market

It’s been a busy week for James McPake’s men in the transfer market, with former Hibs and Rangers striker Jason Cummings signing an 18-month Dens deal after leaving Shrewsbury.

Dundee also snapped up defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott and winger Paul McMullan on loan from Spurs and Dundee United respectively.

McMullan, who has signed a pre-contract with the Dark Blues, crossed the road ahead of a permanent summer transfer.

After Cummings’ announcement, McPake said: “Jason’s signing is in line with our ambition of getting back to the Premiership.

“This week we have signed Malachi, Paul McMullan and Jason Cummings.

“That has been the statement of intent from the club. So it has been a good week.”