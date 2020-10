Danny Mullen has been an underdog title winner before.

That’s how the Dundee star knows Hearts’ Championship favourites tag is no guarantee of glory.

Mullen got his hands on the second tier trophy in 2018 as part of the St Mirren side that left Dundee United for dead.

The much-fancied Tangerines ended up finishing third before being dumped out of the promotion play-offs by Livingston.