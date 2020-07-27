Dundee youth coaches in redundancy talks amid cost-cutting at Dens Park

Dundee have begun redundancy consultations with academy staff as the club continue their efforts to cut costs amid the coronavirus shutdown.

The Tele understands discussions between coaches and club chiefs began last week and are likely to continue beyond the coming weekend.

It is understood initial conversations have been held with club secretary Eric Drysdale.

News emerged at the start of the month that the Dark Blues would be downscaling their current academy setup to reduce costs during the next few months.

Managing director John Nelms revealed the early end to the 2019/20 season had cost the club £500,000 and there would be “tough choices” ahead to ensure Dundee’s long-term health.

With games suspended in March and not restarting for the Dark Blues until October, the lack of income has seen the club move to cut outgoings, including first-team players and staff taking wage cuts.

Next on the agenda to save money is the club’s youth setup.

Current head of youth Stephen Wright, aided by technical director Gordon Strachan since last summer, has been continuing work done in recent years to revive the Dens Park academy after taking the post last February.

However, budgets now have to be cut amid the cash crisis at Dens, leading to the current redundancy consultation period for coaches, of which there are over a dozen working part-time in the academy.

It is understood the club wishes to keep redundancies to a minimum.

In fact, some coaches have indicated they will be willing to work for free during the next few months to help Dundee – and the youngsters in the academy – during this difficult time.

Former Dens centre-back Robbie Raeside, who coaches the U/15 side, told the Tele earlier this month: “I have said to Stephen Wright and Gordon Strachan that if the club has no money, I’ll be happy to volunteer as a youth coach until the club gets on a surer footing.

“I’m sure I’m not the only coach there happy to help out.”

The Tele revealed two weeks ago cuts would see former Rangers, Aberdeen and Scotland defender Wright and ex-Scotland boss Strachan take on more coaching responsibility with the youth teams.

All current age groups would also be maintained while continuing to use the facilities at the £32 million Caird Park complex.

In a statement regarding player wage cuts on July 13, the club finished by saying: “The staff consultation period is in its early stages. The conclusion of the players and football staff consultation as well as the ongoing support of the fans has helped set the stage for the next steps.

“Nonetheless, these are difficult conversations and any decisions being made are with the long-term future of the club in mind.”