EXCLUSIVE: Dundee set to sign ex-Scotland and Liverpool star Charlie Adam after breakthrough in signing talks

Dundee have made a breakthrough in their talks with Charlie Adam and the former Scotland and Liverpool midfielder is set to sign for his boyhood club.

Tele Sport understands that a deal has been agreed with the Dens Park side after discussions that have lasted for over a fortnight eventually bore fruit.

He could even be unveiled before the end of today.

Neither club nor player have hidden their desire to make it happen.

The 34-year-old, who had been training with Bolton Wanderers, is a Dundee fan and has pulled on the dark blue shirt in two testimonials.

When discussing his options, Adam told the BBC recently: “At Dundee it’s an opportunity to go to a club with the young players there, I can go in and try and help them and give them my experience.

“The discussions are taking time and we’re talking regularly and we’ll see how the deal will end up.

“It’d be good for me personally but it would also be good for the club and the supporters if we can get a lift.”