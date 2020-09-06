Dundee’s transfer pursuit of ex-Liverpool and Scotland ace Charlie Adam hailed by Dark Blues captain Jordan McGhee

Dundee captain Jordan McGhee has hailed the club’s transfer pursuit of ex-Liverpool and Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam.

The Dark Blues remain in discussions with the 34-year-old about a deal that would see him star for his boyhood heroes in the Championship in 2020/21.

Last week Adam – a free agent after leaving second-tier English side Reading at the end of last season – said an agreement was “likely”.

Speaking to Lanarkshire Live Sport, McGhee said: “It’s well documented he is a Dundee fan, but for a player like Charlie Adam, a player of his quality, to come to Dundee would give the club a real boost.

“He’s a top, top player and has played at such a high level. He has been there and done it.

“The likes of Graham Dorrans and Paul McGowan as well, they have all played at the very top level.

“Any sort of advice these types of players can give to the young boys would be great.

“Someone like Charlie would be a real positive signing.”

Adam has admitted he would love to be given the chance to mentor Dundee’s starlets.

He said: “There’s an opportunity to go to a club and help the young players there too, guys like Fin Robertson and Josh Mulligan.

“I could go in and pass on my experience as a senior player and help them with their game.

“That’s another part of it. I want to go somewhere I can help the team and help the dressing room.

“The coaching side is big for me as well and I want to learn.

“We’re talking regularly and we’ll see how it goes. It would be great for me personally, and it’d be good for the club and the supporters if we can get a lift.”