Dundee FC charity donates strips to underprivileged children in East Africa

Youngsters in Ethiopia have been getting their first taste of wearing the dark blue of Dundee FC this week.

The club chaplain, Michael Holloway, has been working with underprivileged children recently in Ethiopia as part of work being carried out by the side’s charity arm, DFC in the Community Trust.

The charity already works heavily in the City of Discovery but has recently carried out excursions to Romania in recent months as part of social inclusion work with youngsters.

Greg Fenton, DFC community manager, said the youngsters from Ethiopia have been wearing the kits during football sessions as part of community work abroad.

He added: “We are absolutely delighted to donate these items. Michael has been a great ambassador for the club and has been updating us on his progress.

“He was in Romania last November donating items and working with kids across there. He was at the Christmas lunch at Dens Park before going to Ethiopia.

“This all fits in with what we are trying to achieve locally and internationally and we are delighted to see the strips going to good use.

“The youngsters were given full strips and there was also training tops that were provided.”

Images of the young Dee players ranging from ages as young as four right up to age of 15 have been well received by the Dark Blue faithful.

Fans commenting online hailed the gifting of the strips as a “brilliant” gesture.

Meanwhile the trust’s new youth project “Your Dee Future”, a partnership with the council and the Job Centre, is due to start in the coming weeks.

The project, which is aimed at helping men over the age of 25 who are unemployed, will start on February 12.

The programme will run for eight weeks and participants will participate in educational workshops and a game of football with a DFC community coach.

Speaking at the launch in December Greg said he was “delighted” to announce this “extremely exciting project”.

Greg added: “We made the announcement about the ‘Your Dee Future’ in the middle of last month but we’ve got a date in February now to start the sessions which is great.”