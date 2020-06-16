Dundee suspend season ticket sales as Championship clubs plan for October start date

Dundee have suspended season ticket sales after an October start date was agreed for the new campaign.

The 2020/21 Championship term is set to begin on October 17 after second-tier clubs approved a 27-game season.

The Dee had started selling season books for the new term as the club attempts to navigate choppy coronavirus waters.

Yesterday, however, Dundee temporarily pulled the plug on sales with further details set to come out in the wash.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Season ticket sales for the 2020/21 season have today been temporarily suspended.

“The decision comes following today’s announcement from the SPFL that the Championship season for 2020/21 will be an abridged version.

“The club are currently finalising amended pricing structures, refund details and working processes. A further update will be released this week.”

It is understood Dundee will now not be back in training until September with the club seeing an October start date as the best possible outcome for all.

They view it as the only option that provides the fairest possible outcome for all clubs in the Championship and wider Scottish football.

In terms of getting fans back through the turnstiles, the Dark Blues are hoping it’s sooner rather than later but are prepared for closed-doors games to go into the new year.

Separately, a final league reconstruction bid failed, meaning the SPFL will return in its 12-10-10-10 format with relegated Hearts joining the Dark Blues, pending any legal challenges.

The Premiership is set to start on August 1 with a decision yet to be reached for League One and League Two.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said in a statement: “Whilst a number of clubs were in favour of a new divisional set-up, the support for it was insufficient and we will now move forward with a fixture programme for season 2020/21 based on the current 12-10-10-10 structure.

“Due to the restrictions forced upon us by the coronavirus outbreak, the Championship clubs also voted overwhelmingly to play each other three times next season, rather than four, which enables a later start to the Championship league season.

“Now that we have a confirmed structure for next season, the SPFL’s fixturing team will begin work on the Premiership fixture list, which will start on the weekend of 1 August, and the Championship fixture list, which will start on the weekend of 17 October.”