Cammy Kerr says he was checking social media like every other Dundee fan awaiting Charlie Adam signing news

Cammy Kerr is most certainly one of Dundee’s own but he’s more than happy to share that mantle with the incoming Charlie Adam.

The former Blackpool, Liverpool, Stoke and Rangers midfielder signed for his boyhood club this week after lengthy negotiations.

Kerr might be the club’s longest-serving player but he admits he was just like every other Dundee fan awaiting the news, constantly refreshing social media pages alongside housemate Declan McDaid.

Finally, though, the deal was done and Kerr is looking forward to playing alongside the 26-times capped Scotland international again.

The two had the chance to feature together in front of thousands of Dundee fans at Julian Speroni’s testimonial at Selhurst Park in 2015.

This time, though, Adam is joining the club’s promotion push and Kerr thinks the star signing will pull the entire club together.

He said: “Me and Declan McDaid were in the house just refreshing Twitter to see if he had signed.

“Charlie will come in and not only help me but the younger lads as well.

“He will help the team as a whole and will galvanise the whole place.

“Charlie is a massive signing and personality. It is up to us to learn from him – it would be wasteful if we don’t take information, feed off him and ask him things.

“I remember on the day of the play-off final, I had gone down to the esplanade with my dad on the bikes to have a kick-about with the ball.

“We then went back to a local hotel to watch the game and it was great to see Charlie putting it in the top corner for Blackpool.

“Obviously on a personal note, a big highlight was getting to play with him at Crystal Palace. There is a great picture of the two of us together.

“At the game, Charlie was saying to me, ‘How brilliant is this?’.

“Again, things like that make me think he really wants to be here and that goes such a long way.”

Adam will join Kerr and youngster Fin Robertson as Dundee fans in the Dark Blues first-team squad this campaign.

When fans are finally allowed back into games, Kerr can’t wait to hear the supporters belting out ‘he’s one of our own’ to Adam at Dens Park.

“It is absolutely great to have that,” Kerr added.

“I was watching the Tottenham documentary on Amazon and Harry Winks is a Spurs fan.

“He said it makes it all the better when they win, a wee bit more special. It probably hurts that wee bit more when you lose.”

Adam’s signing, along with positive news about the club’s insurance claim and a friendly victory in midweek have all been huge boosts for the club and it’s fans after a long, difficult summer.

The lack of income due to last season’s early finish prompted club chiefs to take drastic steps to safeguard the future of the club.

That meant the first-team players and staff taking wage cuts, budgets slashed in the academy and, unfortunately, redundancies across the business.

“That was a really difficult thing,” Kerr said.

“People that we have known for not so long like (assistant manager) Jimmy Nicholl and the sports scientist Cammy McDermid have lost their jobs. Obviously my feelings go out to them.

“But more so people to the backroom staff like Lorraine Anderson who has been here I think for 12-14 years. She is one of the most hard-working people I have seen at the club.

“It was tough to take when I found out she was away. They are the people who do all the stuff in the background that goes unnoticed so I am absolutely gutted for people like that.

“But the club has to move on and positive people have come into the building. We have to make a right push this year and just stay positive in everything we do.”

And Kerr hopes that hardship will help bring everyone closer at Dens Park.

“It has to. It is difficult but if we are going to let that get on top us after everything that has happened, it would be a total waste.

“Yes, we have helped out by taking wage cuts and others have been made redundant but we have to galvanise together.

“There were loads of young lads out there against Peterhead (on Tuesday) – I now feel like one of the older ones at 25 but I feel about 35 as there are so many young ones coming in.

“But that’s credit to the gaffer and the staff as well as all the youth coaches.

“Some of them have been doing voluntary work to help the young guys. Credit goes to so many of them right down the ladder.”

The Dark Blues right-back was delighted to be back out on the pitch after six months on the sidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kerr played 90 minutes as Dundee saw off Peterhead at an empty Dens Park and is expected to be involved this weekend in another behind-closed-doors friendly against Montrose.

The 25-year-old said it was like Christmas getting back to what he knows best.

He added: “The world has been totally affected but on a personal note it has been so difficult because every day you are engrossed in football.

“You wake up and it is a job you love doing so you are excited to come in.

“But it was taken away completely. It was hard but there was a positive effect in the end.

“Yes, there were days when you just didn’t want to do anything but you had to tell your mind that you were going to get out the other side of it, that there was going to be a brighter future ahead.

“It was so difficult mentally but it was a challenge I feel I have come out stronger for.

“I am the fittest I have ever felt and hopefully I can stay that way.

“At this moment in time, touch wood, everything is going OK and to be back on the pitch . . . honestly, it is like Christmas.

“It was such a good feeling to be back out there.”