Dundee FC boss James McPake continues to deny allegations of homophobic abuse at city bar

Dundee FC manager James McPake has continued to deny allegations of homophobic abuse in a city bar.

He and former teammate Gary Irvine will stand trial in the summer over an alleged incident on October 6 last year.

Forfar Athletic player Irvine, 34, is accused of headbutting a man in the face to his injury inside The Braes on Perth Road.

The pair today returned to the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court where they continued to plead not guilty.

Their trial was adjourned in order for CCTV footage to be disclosed and further preparations to be made.

Prosecutors allege that the offences took place on the same day they were involved in a testimonial match against Lochee United as part of a Dundee XI.

McPake, 35, is charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm by making an offensive remark of a homophobic nature towards the alleged assault victim and another man.

It is alleged that the offence was aggravated by prejudice relating to sexual orientation.

McPake and Irvine, whose addresses were given as care of Dundee Football Club, spoke only to confirm their names when they appeared at an intermediate diet before Sheriff Lorna Drummond.

Defence solicitor David Duncan said he wished to make additional investigations following the disclosure of CCTV footage on Wednesday. He added that further footage requires to be disclosed.

Sheriff Drummond fixed a new trial for June with a further intermediate diet to take place in May.

McPake was appointed permanent manager of Dundee last summer with his team currently sitting sixth in the Scottish Championship.

Irvine spent six seasons with the Dark Blues before leaving the club in 2016. He signed for Forfar last year.

After the pair were charged, a Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm two men, aged 35 and 34, have been charged in connection with an alleged disturbance at The Braes public house on Perth Road in Dundee around 11.30pm on Sunday, October 8.”

Both Dundee and Forfar said the clubs were aware of the allegations but declined to comment.

The pair were excused from attending the intermediate diet due to their work commitments.