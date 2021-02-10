Dundee FC latest: New date for Ayr United clash at Dens Park as Storm Darcy puts weekend fixtures in doubt

Dundee’s Championship clash with Ayr United has been rearranged for a third time and will now take place later this month.

The match, which was set to be played on Tuesday night but called off because of heavy snowfall in Dundee, will now take place on Tuesday, February 23 at Dens Park.

Heavy rain and freezing temperatures had seen games against the Honest Men and the weekend match with Inverness Caledonian Thistle called off in recent weeks.

The Ayr game was called off twice previously, in January, due to a waterlogged and then a frozen pitch.

Our Scottish Championship fixture with Ayr United at the Kilmac Stadium has been rearranged for Tuesday 23 February. Kick off for the fixture will be 7pm #thedee https://t.co/dbtZb18SsB — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) February 10, 2021

The first attempt at playing Mark Kerr’s side was branded a “fiasco” by the Dark Blues after an early morning pitch inspection deemed the Dens pitch playable on January 16 before match referee David Munro said otherwise.

The second came on January 26, this time a frozen pitch seeing the fixture postponed once more and rescheduled for February 9.

The Dark Blues will be hoping to get the match, which will kick-off at 7pm, to go ahead at the fourth attempt once the wintry weather clears.

The Dee’s weekend trip to Dunfermline could also fall foul of the elements as Storm Darcy is predicted to continue to batter Scotland’s east coast heading into Saturday.