Dundee FC apologises over incident involving Irish flag being taken from Celtic fan

Dundee FC has released a statement following an incident in which an Irish flag was taken from a Celtic supporter.

Posts showed a steward apparently reaching up and grabbing the flag as it was draped over an advertising hoarding above the tunnel as Dundee played hosts to Celtic at Dens Park.

A club spokesman said the manner in which the flag was taken was “not acceptable” and blamed a “communication breakdown” for the incident.

Anyone notice the steward take down the tri-colour and the boy jump straight down after it 😂😂😂🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/IhQPQQAtVW — Adam O'Brian (@AOBrian95) March 17, 2019

Stewards were seen to take the flag in a Twitter post, and a separate video showing an argument in the tunnel was also uploaded to the social media site.

You need to take back what belongs to you 🇮🇪 #DUNCEL pic.twitter.com/Va8fIBbQMw — Stephen Roberts 🍀 (@Roberts1521) March 17, 2019

A spokesman said: “The club would advise that the enquiries into the ‘flag’ incident which took place at Sunday’s match vs. Celtic are now concluded.

“These enquiries have revealed a clear breakdown in communication and decision making and moving forward, this needs to be and will be addressed by the club in conjunction with all members of the event management team.

“Clearly, the method employed to remove the item from the advertising board was not acceptable and out with the agreed procedures for dealing with matters of this nature.

“The clubs and the two supporters involved have met and discussed the issue at great length and Dundee Football Club would wish to convey our sincere thanks for the cooperation of all concerned.

“In the spirit of the discussions which took place at this meeting, Dundee Football Club would wish to place on record our sincere apologies to the two supporters involved in this incident.

“We will always endeavour in future to strive to achieve a safe and secure environment for everyone here at the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park.”