Dundee confirm striker Andrew Nelson has left Dens Park by ‘mutual consent’ after season and a half at club

Dundee have confirmed that striker Andrew Nelson has left the club by ‘mutual consent’ after a season and a half at Dens Park.

The 22-year-old – who joined for an undisclosed fee from Sunderland in January 2019 – scored eight goals in 39 appearances for the Dark Blues.

Nelson was under contract until next summer.

Dee said: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that a deal has been agreed that will see Andrew Nelson leave the club by mutual consent.

“Andrew signed for the club in January of 2019. He opened his Dundee account with a winner at Tynecastle shortly after arriving and netted a further three times in his first season at Dens.

“He featured 25 times in 2019/20 scoring four times, including a double on the opening day of the Betfred Cup against Raith Rovers.

“We would like to thank Andrew for his efforts while at Dens and wish him all the best for the future.”

Nelson’s departure comes amid financial hardship at Dens sparked by the coronavirus shutdown and less than a month after captain Josh Meekings’ exit.