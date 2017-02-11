Dundee missed out on a top six place with a draw to Kilmarnock, in a closely-contested match at Dens Park.

It leaves the Dark Blues without a win since December 31 and in seventh place, but still well within the five-team fight out for sixth place.

Paul McGowan was given man of the match in the end-to-end match, as Dundee move up from tenth place.

Kilmarnock grabbed the early lead on the ninth minute as captain Kris Boyd ran onto the ball, fending off defender Kevin Gomis and hitting a low shot to beat Dundee’s keeper Scott Bain.

The Dark Blues responded on the 26th minute, from a fast-paced counter-attack down the right. Kevin Holt scored with a left-footed shot from the cross into the box.

The visiting side dominated possession for the first half of the game, although a great chance for Henrik Ojamaa went begging on the eighteenth minute. His shot, after a lovely through ball, was saved by the keeper’s foot.

Further chances by both sides could easily have seen a different result on the cold afternoon at Dens – with both keepers kept busy.

But the second half had more fouls than shots on goal; the game turned a little scrappy as snow started to fall. Paul McGowan and Kostadin Gadzhalov received warnings for Dundee while Sean Longstaff, Conor Sammon and Miles Addison were shown yellows for Kilmarnock.

The final chance to pinch the three points went to replacement Faissal El Bakhtaoui, whose shot flew across the face of goal on the 89th minute.