Dundee father and son deny threatening man while in possession of baseball bat and brick

A father and son have denied threatening a man with violence while in possession of weapons.

Ryan Russell, 41, and Lennon Russell, 20, are alleged to have committed the offence at an address on Gourdie Road on February 9.

It is alleged the pair, both of Strathcarron Place, stood outside a man’s house, shouted, swore, threatened violence, and behaved aggressively.

The elder Russell was allegedly in possession of a baseball bat while his son was allegedly caught with a brick.

Ryan Russell is also charged with causing damage to a window by pulling it from the frame.

Neither of the men were present when the case was called at Dundee Sheriff Court but pleas of not guilty were tendered on their behalf.

A trial was fixed for April by Sheriff Tom Hughes.