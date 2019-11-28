Dundee fast food worker marks 25 years at McDonald’s restaurant

A fast food worker is celebrating 25 years at McDonald’s – and colleagues organised a special party to congratulate him.

Employees at the restaurant chain’s Longtown Road came together to celebrate their colleague’s quarter of a century at the eatery.

To mark the occasion, Keith’s fellow team members threw a party at the restaurant and presented him with gifts including a voucher to thank him for his dedicated service.

The first McDonald’s in Scotland was opened on Reform Street 32 years ago, so Keith, 47, is not far off sharing the same length of time at the franchise.

His parents, Teresa and Robert, attended the celebration and brought in old photographs of Keith to share with the team, even admitting they still have his very first uniform kept at home.

As the longest-serving member of staff, Keith is a central part of the history of the Longtown Road restaurant and is loved by the store’s customers and staff for his determination and charisma. And as an avid supporter of Dundee FC, Keith ensures that customers are regularly updated on the team’s performances.

As well as a special football-themed chocolate cake, which Keith can’t stop saying thank you for, he was also presented with a new Dundee FC jumper at the celebration.

Area manager, Melanie Harrison, said Keith’s work has been “invaluable”.

She said: “I cannot thank Keith enough for his invaluable service to McDonald’s over the past 25 years.

“He is a highly valuable member of our team and is very popular among his colleagues and customers.

“We are lucky to have someone as dedicated as Keith in our team and hope he continues to work with us for many more years.”

Dad Robert said Keith not only loves his work but has made plenty of friends.

He added: “We are immensely proud of our son.

“For 25 years, he has worked hard at his job and has loved every minute.

“Keith has made lifelong friends and learned valuable skills throughout his career.

“We’re very grateful to the restaurant team for organising the celebration for him. He most definitely deserves it.”