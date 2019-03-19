Dundee fashion retailer Courteney is glad to be her own boss

For many people, starting out on their own can seem impossible.

But Courteney Grieve, who is from Whitfield, is out to show that no matter your background you can build your own business.

Wild Violet Clothing is an online retailer which Courteney launched just weeks ago.

However, it has already been a hit, with Courteney unable to believe the success.

She said: “The launch went better than even I expected.

“I have worked in fashion retail for seven years since the age of 16.

“I always knew I wanted to have my own fashion boutique – they were all the rage then.

“I never saw myself as the kind of person who would work for someone else my whole life. I totally understand that it’s the best option for some people, but I realised early on that authority is something I didn’t deal very well with. However, I wanted to get as much experience behind me as possible before I took the leap.

“As the years went on, high street retailers’ figures were dropping – I was seeing it with every company I worked for.

“The thought of opening a new boutique in 2018-19 just didn’t seem realistic with the knowledge I had.

“Fashion is where I have always been and always wanted to be, so there was no other option for me but to find another way in.

“Of course, I also gained the knowledge that people were buying online, rather than shopping in their local high street stores, so I decided I would create a brand and sell it purely online.”

The 23-year-old admits that research and being her own boss was difficult and daunting but she now thinks all pieces in her Wild and Violet ranges are perfect.

She added: “I would sit on my lunch break when I worked in Debenhams, hoping people in the staff cafeteria didn’t talk to me so I could find my products online.

“It sounds really bad but I honestly didn’t want to waste any of the free time that I had to start making business moves.

“I now check over every product before I give it to my customers because why would anyone want to buy something that isn’t perfect?

“The feedback I’ve had has been absolutely amazing.

“I have had so many messages from people, telling me how much they love the site and how proud they are of me.”

Courteney has struggled with her mental health in the past but is urging anyone else who may be struggling to follow their career dreams.

She said: “Keep going. Everybody doubts themselves and of course, the self-doubt is even worse when you come from having no money and are struggling with an invisible disability.

“Part of the mental health challenges I face is constantly obsessing over everything and questioning every single thing, but I have realised that is what also makes me a great entrepreneur.

“If I didn’t obsess over every little detail, I wouldn’t have everything perfect for my customers.

“It’s hard, but try to see your insecurities as the positives that make you stand out from your competitors.”