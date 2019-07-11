Dundee fashion firm teams up with charity to help young mums get into business

A charity which works with young mums has teamed up with a big player in the fashion industry to help get more parents into business.

Front Lounge, which has supported almost 40,000 young people since its launch in 2001, is partnering with local fashion design house, Isolated Heroes.

Samantha Paton, owner of Isolated Heroes, is offering a summer programme for young mums, to take them on a journey through the fashion industry.

She will tell the girls what she has learned over the last five years of running her own business.

By the end of it the girls will have created mood and presentation boards, learned how to cash their items as well as how to pitch their project.

The girls will be designing a dress over the four-week programme and at the end will take part in a fashion industry photoshoot.

Volunteer Hannah Watson, 19, is mum to two-year-old Grace and will be taking part in the scheme.

Hannah said: “We will be taking notes of all the information that Sam gives us about starting a business.

“It’s really exciting. We’ve partnered up before and made denim jackets but this time she is going to show us the nitty gritty of setting up your own business.

“It gives us life skills. We are learning new skills every day that we are in Kindred Clothing.

“It gets the mums out the house. There is not another opportunity like this.”

Kayleigh Mitchell, from Douglas, is mum to 10-month-old Jamie, and has been coming to Kindred Clothing since he was six weeks old.

The 20-year-old said: “I was asked if I wanted to be a volunteer and I thought it was a great opportunity to gain more skills with different things.

“Jamie gets to interact with other children, there is lots for him to do. It’s going to be great to learn new skills and new things about business.”

Samantha, who launched her fashion line Isolated Heroes after gaining a BA (Hons) in fashion design for industry from Heriot Watt University, added: “I’m really excited. I can’t wait to start, it has been a lot of planning.

“It will be great to actually work with the girls and just watch them grow through it. For me it was just a project I felt personally, I wanted to get involved with.”

Stars such as Miley Cyrus, Paloma Faith and Be Charlotte are among the line’s client base.

Chika Inatimi, Front Lounge project leader, said: “Front Lounge is all about encouraging people to create opportunities themselves.

“This is a really exciting opportunity.”

The programme will run for four weeks with two two-hour sessions each week and will start on July 16.

For more information, visit the Front Lounge website.