Dundee fashion designer who counts Miley Cyrus as a fan launches ‘unique’ bridal range

A Dundee fashion designer, who has seen her bespoke bridal jackets snapped up by brides-to-be across the world, is launching her new range.

Samantha Paton’s fashion line Isolated Heroes was launched in 2012 following her graduation from Heriot Watt University with a BAHons in Fashion Design For Industry.

Primarily focusing on the plus-size market, with 70% of their orders coming from women size 16 and upwards, Samantha and her team ship around 200 orders each month.

Around 60% of their sales are overseas, mainly to the United States and Australia, with the rest based in the UK.

Counting Miley Cyrus, Paloma Faith, Be Charlotte and Pixie Lott amongst its growing international client base, Isolated Heroes works out of the city’s Meadow Mill.

Now, with growing demand for “the unique”, Isolated Heroes is creating bespoke bridal jackets, often heavily sequined and embellished with names and other designs, customised into their colour scheme but with scope to be worn again and again.

Although early orders have come from overseas, Isolated Heroes is gearing up to attend the Big Dundee Wedding Exhibition in Dundee’s Caird Hall on Saturday, aimed at promoting the new range closer to home.

Samantha said: “We’re extremely proud and excited to be attending our first bridal fair, especially in Dundee where Isolated Heroes began.

“Dundee has such a supportive and creative community and we’re really proud to be showcasing this new range in our home city.

“We’ve had a number of loyal customers over the year, many of whom shopped with us when they wanted something a little different as a student but many of our customers have grown up with us and, with many settling down, we have increasingly been approached to create something unique for the biggest day of their lives, their wedding day.

“We’re seeing particular interest from plus-size brides who often find it difficult to shop for bridal wear, and particularly if they’re looking for something funky and unusual, where there’s simply no other option.”

Since being commissioned for their very first bridal jacket two years ago, Isolated Heroes has gone on to create more than 60 bridal jackets for clients as far as Las Vegas, Brazil and Italy, all available made-to-measure from sizes 8-28.

The brand has also grown thanks to a number of fashion bloggers and influencers, including London-based Sophie Hannah Richardson, who has four million followers on Instagram.

Already an Isolated Heroes customer, Sophie approached the company for her own wedding last June, requesting a bespoke sequin biker jacket.

Samantha added, “The bridal market is notoriously dull and traditional.

“Now, with the growing significance of social media and the massive power of online influencers, brides want something unique, that no other bride has, often for that one shot on Instagram.

“Indeed, social media has in many ways driven this new range with a number of fashion bloggers wearing our jackets and spreading the word globally.”

In addition to Samantha and her production manager Christie Wanless, Isolated Heroes works with a number of freelancers and local seamstresses, with plans to employ more staff as the order books increase.

Isolated Heroes was launched to provide luxury items for younger audiences at an affordable price, moving away from what Samantha describes as “mediocre, trend-led seasonal collections” and, instead, focusing the brand on international markets offering a constant supply of mini collections throughout the year.

