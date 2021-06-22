Dundee fashion designer Hayley Scanlan forced to close studio after testing positive for Covid

A well-known Dundee fashion designer has been forced to close her studio after testing positive for Covid-19.

Hayley Scanlan, a designer from Dundee who once appeared on Netflix’s Next in Fashion, announced on Tuesday that she would be temporarily closing her Perth Road studio after testing positive for Covid on Sunday.

The shop is to remain closed until June 1 due to safety concerns, with the owner self-isolating and close contacts being advised to get tested.

‘A rough few days’

Hayley made fans aware of the closure via posts on her Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, describing the experience as “a rough few days.”

She wrote: “Unfortunately after testing positive for Coronavirus on Sunday, my shop will remain closed until Thursday 1st July to ensure for the complete safety of staff and customers.

“All customers with outstanding orders have been/are currently being emailed and the online shop remains open with a longer lead time of 14 days, enabling us to catch up with existing orders when we get back next Thursday.”

Virus ‘very very real and very very nasty’

The celebrity designer also explained the severity of the illness, saying: “Although this has been a rough few days, I’m sure I’ll be fine but experiencing this has really made me understand how horrific this virus must be for others less fortunate in health/age.

“I really encourage everyone to continue to follow the rules to stay safe and stop the spread of this virus as much as we can, as I can promise this is very very real and very very nasty.

“Stay safe everyone, I’m sorry for any inconvenience caused.”