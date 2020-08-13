Dundee Farmers’ Market geared up for City Square return this weekend

The last time the monthly farmers’ market was held in Dundee’s City Square was back in March. The event returns this weekend after five months in cold storage due to the coronavirus outbreak.

After an enforced hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dundee Farmers’ Market finally returns to the city’s streets on Saturday August 15.

The popular event which takes place in the City Square from 9am to 4pm was last held in March before the country went into lockdown.

20 stalls

Market organiser Eleanor Whitby, of Red Pepper Events, said they were delighted the market was returning after a long time away and they are hopeful the people of Dundee and the surrounding area will support it as they always have.

“Yes, the market’s coming back. We are pretty full with 20 stalls coming back into the market which is excellent,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to getting it on the go and on Saturday, if the weather’s good, then the market will be even better.

“During the year we get somewhere between 15 and 20 stallholders normally so 20 is great.”

As you would expect, ensuring that visitors to the market are safe was top of the agenda when plans were made to reopen.

Physical distancing

Eleanor added: “We have had to give out staff training on appropriate PPE, but as we are event planners anyway that was something we would have always needed to do. We will ask all of the visitors to wear masks and to observe the two-metre physical distancing rule and the same as everywhere, like supermarkets, there will be lines on the floor.

“We will be encouraging people to use cards where possible, but it doesn’t make us cashless and we don’t want people to think we are cashless either.

“All of the traders are geared up and have already been to two or three markets before ours where they have been able to try out their own individual practices on safety.

“I think we are OK. Waiting till August was the right thing to do, in my own mind, coming back in July would have been too soon.”

What’s on offer

With some fantastic stalls coming to the City Square, Saturday looks like a great day to pop down to the market.

“I’m really excited to get back on the go again. We have Speckled Hen, fruit and veg stall, who have been coming for over 20 years.

“There is also Dew Products, who make anti-bacterial products that are made completely naturally, which is a big booming industry just now, and we have Alan’s Chilli Products.

“They are just a few of the amazing stalls which will be present.

“We just want the support from Dundee now so people can come and work with our traders again who, because they’re so regional, have not had as many opportunities in the most recent months to this.”

The market is held on the third Saturday of every month apart from in January.