When their team’s Premiership campaign kicks off against Ross County at Dens Park on Saturday it’s fair to say Dundee fans can approach what’s to come with more hope than trepidation.

In some key areas, however, it’s clear Neil McCann’s new-look Dark Blues are not yet the finished article.

Having made so many changes over the summer that’s understandable and there is reason to feel the work still to be done by the manager is more about tinkering with the squad than conducting another major overhaul.

McCann admitted being held to a draw by Dundee United over 90 minutes in Sunday’s Betfred Cup clash, then missing out on top spot in the group as the Tangerines won the bonus point penalty shootout, left him feeling like he’d suffered a defeat.

Given the advantage his men held in terms of pressure and possession, that was understandable.

Now he’s had time to sit down and watch a video of the proceedings, there will surely be aspects of the performance that pleased him and left him encouraged about what’s to come.

With the ball, his side looked a more dangerous attacking outfit than last season. Sunday and the games that went before have shown Scott Allan, on loan from Celtic for the season, to be a man capable of creating chances.

That the midfielder will top the charts for Dundee when it comes to assists is a certainty and he’s also likely to chip in with a few goals. Allan could also be ably assisted on that score by another two new arrivals, wide men Roarie Deacon and Randy Wolters.

Despite the agony of squandering a late chance, then missing the vital penalty in the shootout, Deacon showed his ability to beat the full-back can make him a player top-flight defences fear. That said, his final ball into the box needs work — the derby saw him hit the first defender too often.

In contrast, the more experienced Wolters hits a mean ball, both in terms of his crossing and shooting. He seems to be taking more time than Deacon to be settling into life in Scottish football but, once he does, Dundee can have two wingers capable of causing most teams problems.

And five goals so far from instant cult hero Sofien Moussa have gone some way to suggesting if the ammunition is coming in from out wide, there’s a man who can put the ball in the net.

Against United Moussa did have his quietest game so far and, with stronger defences to be faced in the Premiership, the jury is still out on the Tunisian. In terms of work rate and enthusiasm it’s already clear he adds something.

Arguably the biggest dilemma, in the short term at least, is at the back. Club captain Darren O’Dea will be the mainstay in central defence again this term but right now he’s the only experienced option for that role.

James McPake and Julen Etxabeguren are months away, at least, from a top-team return, while Kosta Gadzhalov’s pre-season has been ruined by injury. As good a job as the Bulgarian’s done when called on, in his two years at Dens he’s been regarded as a squad player.

Ironically, in 19-year-old Kerr Waddell and new arrival Jack Hendry, there are two very good central defenders in the making.

A product of the club’s youth policy, Waddell looks a real find. But expecting either him or 22-year-old Hendry to play most weeks this season would be a gamble.

The fact Josh Meekings, available after leaving Inverness at the end of his contract, has been training at Dens for a few weeks now suggests the manager is well aware of that.