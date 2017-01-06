Dundee fans raise cash to help Arab Barry

A Dundee FC supporters’ club has donated £150 to a man who raised awareness of bowel cancer during Decembeard.

Barry Morton has battled bowel cancer over the past year.

The Big Rabbie D Dark Blues donated the money to Barry — a United fan — who grew a beard for Decembeard, which encourages men to grow beards to raise money and awareness for those affected by bowel cancer.

Wendy Knight, who runs the supporters’ club along with her husband Gary, said: “As a supporters’ club, we supported local charities in 2016.”

Pictured (from left) are Josh Morton (Barry’s son), Frank Hendry, Jim Ferrie (of the Clep Bar), Gary Knight, Barry and Grant Milton.